Minnesota National Guard members were at airport during Kabul blast



President Joe Biden says he is outraged and heartbroken after an attack in Afghanistan that killed 12 Marines and a Navy medic.

There are around 1,100 Minnesota National Guard troops who are in Afghanistan right now, including at the Kabul Airport.

We don't know if any Minnesota guard members were among the troops injured at the airport.

An army website shows these pictures of the Minnesota National Guard, first from August 17, with a large cargo plane full of Minnesota troops flying into Afghanistan, another picture shows high ranking officers of the National guard being briefed on operations at the airport in Kabul and a final picture shows a female soldier with a group of Afghan children.

A report on a US Army website dated August 24th says the Minnesota guard soldiers are "securing vital sectors of Hamid Karzai International Airport" and "providing humanitarian assistance " to those trying to leave the country

A video posted on a Minnesota National Guard Battalion Facebook shows troops assisting civilians, although it's not clear if they are members of the Minnesota National Guard.