Minnesota National Guard members receive training to become certified nursing assistants

KIMT News 3.- 400 Minnesota National Guard members are training to become certified nursing assistants at 16 schools across the state.

The soliders are completing a rigourous eight day training totaling 75 hours of learning at schools including Riverland Community College and Minnesota State College Southeast's Red Wing campus.

Calli Eckblad, a nursing assistant at Minnesota State College Southeast's Red Wing campus, says the call for training came on short notice.

"The Friday before last Friday, we were contacted and so as a college we had to figure out if we could do this," says Eckblad. "I mean it takes a lot of people to make this happen. We had until Monday of Thankgiving week by 10 o'clock at night to figure out if we could be a sight and train these people. So we decided we could do it."

Governor Walz mobilized the National Guard a week ago to fill critical staffing shortages in Minnesota healthcare facilities.

"I'm very proud to be able to serve the military workers that are gonna help out in the areas that we desparately need them to," explains Eckblad. "The pandemic is still happening and it's important to take care of that aging population."

Any guard member who completes the training has the option to sit for the testing portion. If they pass, they can continue working as a certified nursing assistant during their civilian life or furhter pursue a nursing education at one of minnesota's colleges and universities.

Up to 400 more Minnesota National Guards can be trained to become certified nursing assistants by June.