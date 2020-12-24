Minnesota National Guard helps drivers stranded by Thursday's blizzard

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Heavy snow and strong winds stranded motorists in Renville County Thursday night.

Two major highway were closed due to blizzard conditions and the Minnesota National Guard opened the armory in Olivia as a temporary shelter. The Guard’s small unit support vehicle was also used to help rescue stranded drivers in Martin County and the Fairmont Armory was opened to help stranded motorists.

Governor Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency relief services in the wake of Thursday’s winter storm.