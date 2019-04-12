Minnesota Mat names Top 100

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – We might be outside of official high school wrestling season but Minnesota Mat released its top 100 wrestlers in the state on Wednesday.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Patrick Kennedy comes in a No. 2 with Albert Lea’s Zach Glazier right behind at No. 3. Mitchel Peterson, Bennett Berge, Maxwell Peterson, and Grant Parrish rounds out the locals in the top 50.
Also making the cut were Nic Cantu, Michael Nelson, Carlos Ruffo, Robby Horsman, Logan Vaughn, and Garsen Schorr.
