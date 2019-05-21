Clear
Minnesota Legislature wraps regular session, but OT awaits

Minnesota House

Legislators adjourned their regular session at midnight, but so much work remains that they'll need to come back in special session in the days ahead.

May. 21, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature is headed into overtime.

It's just not clear when. Gov. Tim Walz and leaders of the House and Senate struck and overall budget agreement Sunday evening, but conference committees didn't have enough time to complete work on major budget bills by the adjournment deadline.

The overall deal raises spending by about 6%, in part by turning to a rainy day fund. Republicans blocked a gas tax increase, but Democrats achieved a major priority by extending a health care tax that was due to expire.

Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
