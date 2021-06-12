Minnesota Legislature to start a special session on Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A special session of the Minnesota State Legislature is now set to begin Monday.

Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation calling the special session so lawmakers can complete the two-year state budget. Walz says he’s is urging the Legislature to pass a budget that will continue to spur economic growth, find common ground on police accountability measures, and agree to an off-ramp for the eviction moratorium that ensures stability in the housing market while supporting renters and landlords.

“Minnesota is in a good place in our effort to end this pandemic,” says Governor Walz. “That is why we have begun to wind down our statewide response. We look forward to working with the Legislature to ensure that we can continue to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy, and pass a budget that supports Minnesota’s recovery.”

Walz has also signed an executive order to extend Minnesota’s peacetime emergency for 30 days. Republican lawmakers have criticized Walz’ continued use of emergency powers as the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened across the state.