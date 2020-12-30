Minnesota Legislature to start new session under pandemic safety procedures

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature convenes for its 2021 regular session Tuesday, and it won't like anything like normal.

The House will meet via Zoom until further notice because of the pandemic. The Senate will try a hybrid approach. And the Capitol will remain surrounded by riot fencing. That’s going to make it a challenge for lawmakers to interact with each other, constituents and advocates for a myriad of causes.

With the Capitol mostly closed to the public, phone calls, emails and online meetings will replace most face-to-face work. And that’s going to make it harder for citizens to be heard.