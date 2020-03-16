Minnesota Legislature scales back amid spread of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has scaled back its operations due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state, all but adjourning for a month.

Top House and Senate leaders from both parties say they'll hold committee meetings and floor sessions on an on-call basis only through April 14.

And when they do meet to pass time-sensitive, essential legislation — such as bills to bolster the state's response to the pandemic — they'll only use spaces that allow six feet of distance between people. Minnesota has 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.