Minnesota Legislature scales back amid spread of COVID-19

The Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. AP photo

Top House and Senate leaders from both parties say they'll hold committee meetings and floor sessions on an on-call basis only through April 14.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 11:24 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has scaled back its operations due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state, all but adjourning for a month.

And when they do meet to pass time-sensitive, essential legislation — such as bills to bolster the state's response to the pandemic — they'll only use spaces that allow six feet of distance between people. Minnesota has 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

