Minnesota Legislature passes $48B budget in special session

The Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. AP photo

The House and Senate passed the last of their budget bills Saturday morning and adjourned around 7 a.m., finishing the one-day special session close to the deadline that Gov. Tim Walz and top legislative leaders had set.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 9:13 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has ended its special session after passing a $48 billion budget to fund state government for the next two years.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman says she and her fellow Democrats didn't get everything they wanted, but they secured new money for education and preserved funding for health care programs for more than 1 million Minnesotans.

House Republicans did not carry through on threats to draw out the session until Sunday by blocking procedural shortcuts. Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says they got concessions on operational matters for next session in return.

