MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The 2019 Minnesota Legislature convenes at noon Tuesday with a new governor, new balance of power and a $1.5 billion surplus that might make deals easier to reach.
Gov.-elect Tim Walz takes office Monday. He portrays himself as a leader who can bridge ideological and rural-urban divides.
Democrats will take control of the House, while Senate Republicans will have a two-seat majority, making Minnesota the only state with a divided Legislature.
Divided government may function differently under Walz than under Gov. Mark Dayton, who found it hard to work with the GOP-controlled House last year.
It'll be up to Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and his committee chairs whether ideas from Democrats get anywhere in the Senate.
He's been sounding conciliatory while cautioning there are things his caucus won't accept.
Related Content
- Minnesota Legislature convenes with new balance of power
- Minnesota Legislature is in 'limbo'
- Minnesota Legislature 2018 Session starts Tuesday
- Health care decisions facing 2019 Minnesota legislature
- Minnesota Legislature up against the clock as session winds down
- Solar power continues to rise in Minnesota
- Iowa Legislature grinds toward session's end
- Study finds lack of gender balance in Iowa counties
- MN Supreme Court sides with Governor in dispute with Legislature
- Questions remain on sexual misconduct at Iowa Legislature