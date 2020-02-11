The Minnesota Legislature has opened its 2020 election-year session.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Tuesday to debate how much to borrow for public infrastructure projects and a host of other contentious issues that divide Democrats and Republicans.
Dozens of people wearing red “Moms Demand Action” T-shirts in support of Democratic-backed gun control bills gathered outside the House and Senate chambers to welcome lawmakers back.
And the House held two opening day hearings on a Democratic-backed bill to provide emergency insulin supplies to diabetics who can't afford them, one of the main issues left over from last year.
Related Content
- Minnesota Legislature convenes with 2020 election looming
- Minnesota Legislature convenes with new balance of power
- Minnesota Legislature is in 'limbo'
- Lawsuits loom over start of 2018 MN legislature.
- Minnesota Legislature 2018 Session starts Tuesday
- Health care decisions facing 2019 Minnesota legislature
- Iowa lawmakers convene amid calls for 'pro-growth agenda'
- Minnesota Legislature up against the clock as session winds down