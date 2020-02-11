Minnesota Legislature convenes with 2020 election looming

The Minnesota Legislature has opened its 2020 election-year session.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Tuesday to debate how much to borrow for public infrastructure projects and a host of other contentious issues that divide Democrats and Republicans.

Dozens of people wearing red “Moms Demand Action” T-shirts in support of Democratic-backed gun control bills gathered outside the House and Senate chambers to welcome lawmakers back.

And the House held two opening day hearings on a Democratic-backed bill to provide emergency insulin supplies to diabetics who can't afford them, one of the main issues left over from last year.