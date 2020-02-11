Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts

Minnesota Legislature convenes with 2020 election looming

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Tuesday to debate how much to borrow for public infrastructure projects and a host of other contentious issues that divide Democrats and Republicans.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Minnesota Legislature has opened its 2020 election-year session.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Tuesday to debate how much to borrow for public infrastructure projects and a host of other contentious issues that divide Democrats and Republicans.

Dozens of people wearing red “Moms Demand Action” T-shirts in support of Democratic-backed gun control bills gathered outside the House and Senate chambers to welcome lawmakers back.

And the House held two opening day hearings on a Democratic-backed bill to provide emergency insulin supplies to diabetics who can't afford them, one of the main issues left over from last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Another roller coaster week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Mrs. Eastman

Image

2020 Census: Online

Image

Coronavirus impacts gas prices

Image

New Trade Deal helping farmers?

Image

Blessing Box in Mason City

Image

Blooming Prairie Business support

Image

Rochester Warming Center Prep

Image

Activists At The Capitol

Image

Minnesota Primary Registration Deadline

Image

First Day Back For Lawmakers

Community Events