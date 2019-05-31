Clear

Minnesota Lawmakers working to save the bees

Minnesota lawmakers want to offer residents money to help restore the bee population.

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota is looking to increase the buzz around bees. Lawmakers are now proposing to pay you to help boost the declining bee population.

Flowers add beauty and a wonderful smell to the air. They also rely on bees for pollination. In the state omnibus environment bill, Minnesota lawmakers are looking provide a total of $900,000 to homeowners to create bee habitats on their lawns.
It’s an important issue to Jane Pederson and Claudia Bendel, who like to keep beautiful flowers on their lawn. They tell KIMT without bees, their gardens wouldn't grow.

“Pollinate the different flowers it's very good for that. We don't want them to completely disappear, the bee population,” They said.

It's not just flowers, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, bees are essential pollinators for about 35 percent of the farm land in the world.

