Minnesota Launches Mail-In Coronavirus Testing Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health experts are asking Minnesotans to mail it in when it comes to COVID-19 tests.

Officials are rolling out a new mail-in coronavirus testing program that will be free and available to everyone in the state. The system will allow residents to submit a saliva test from the comfort of their couch, and a safe distance away from others.

"It is now easier than ever to get a test in Minnesota," said Governor Tim Walz. "These tests, they're access, they're cost-free, they're barrier-free, they're pain-free. Now you can get them at your home and have them back in two weeks."

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton also says the program will help health experts track trends and tailor their advice.

"When we have a rapid test like this, that you can order at home, it makes it easier and faster to get results," Norton told KIMT News 3. "It is a good thing in order to help control this virus and help us understand what our behavior should be."

Governor Walz also commented Friday if current coronavirus trends hold in Minnesota, the North Star State will reach 300,000 COVID-19 cases in just three weeks.