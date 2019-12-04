Clear
Minnesota, Iowa collect for Big 10 football honors

Gophers player named receiver of the year. Iowa player is lineman of the year.

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was honored Wednesday as the Big Ten offensive player of the year. Fields won in voting of coaches and media. Fields also was voted quarterback of the year after leading the Buckeyes to a perfect regular season. Other offensive honors: Purdue receiver David Bell, freshman of the year; Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, receiver of the year; Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, running back of the year; Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, tight end of the year; and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, offensive lineman of the year.

