Minnesota, Iowa Secretaries of State Say Election Winners May Be Known Quickly

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota and Iowa's secretaries of state say there is a strong possibility the outcomes of many races will be known on election night.

Steve Simon, Minnesota's Secretary of State, says not all absentee votes will be counted on November 3rd, with COVID-19 changing regulations related to ballot counting. However, Simon emphasized vote margins could allow results to be determined as early as election night.

"Just because we won't have all the results in for a week, just because we won't have all the final ballots coming in that can be counted for a week doesn't mean that everyone is going to be standing around knowing who won and lost various offices, that's not the case," Simon said.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul D. Pate says while accuracy is his first priority, hawkeye state residents can anticipate having election results next Tuesday night, or the following morning.

'We've got some record numbers of voter turnout. The early voting through the absentee voting process, we're looking at about 40 percent of Iowans are going to use that process, so those will already be tabulated during the election day while everybody else is voting." Pate told KIMT News 3. "So we'll have those all done and ready to roll out right after the polls close. And as quick as the polling locations turn over their vote tabulations, we'll be adding that to election night results."

While Simon and Pate are confident about initial election outcomes being known relatively quickly, they say if results take longer than expected, voters should feel confident in the election process.