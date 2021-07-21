Minnesota House speaker defers action on embattled lawmaker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman has told her chamber’s top Republican that she’s not planning any immediate ethics action against embattled Rep. John Thompson.

Hortman told GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in a letter Wednesday that she’d refer any complaint to the House Ethics Committee. Hortman and other top Democrats called for Thompson to resign after old domestic abuse allegations surfaced last week.

But in the absence of an ethics complaint, she said, she won’t take action until after Thompson's court proceedings on other matters conclude.

House Republicans have said they were prepared to file ethics complaints against Thompson if Hortman didn't act.