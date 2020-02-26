Clear

Minnesota House proceeds on insulin, voter privacy and guns

Minnesota House - AP image

The Democratic-backed gun bills are expected to pass Thursday.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 6:54 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats are moving full speed ahead on some of their top priorities for the 2020 session.

They're holding floor votes on insulin affordability, voter privacy and gun violence prevention, just two weeks into the legislative session.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler told reporters Wednesday that some things can't wait. The Democratic-backed gun bills are expected to pass Thursday.

They're aimed more at the November elections, given the adamant opposition to them in the Republican-controlled Senate, where leaders don't plan to give them votes.

But House Democrats still see a potential for compromise with Senate Republicans on insulin.

