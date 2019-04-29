Clear

Minnesota House passes transportation bill with gas tax hike

Minnesota House - AP image

The Minnesota House has passed a Democratic-backed transportation budget bill that includes Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to increase the state's gasoline tax by 20 cents per gallon.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 8:25 PM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has passed a Democratic-backed transportation budget bill that includes Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to increase the state's gasoline tax by 20 cents per gallon.

The 74-58 vote fell along party lines Monday night. Democrats stressed the need for a stable, dedicated revenue source to fund badly needed for road and bridge improvements. Their proposal would raise the gas tax by a nickel per year for four years for a 70 percent total increase from the current tax of 28.5 cents per gallon.

But members of the House GOP minority say the bill would make Minnesota a more expensive place to drive and that the impact would fall hardest on low- and middle-income Minnesotans.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka remains opposed and says he's not open to compromise.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 4/29

Image

MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Image

Church debates gay marriage

Image

MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job

Image

Students present walkability study findings

Image

Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Image

Gas prices continue to climb in 2019

Image

911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Image

Spring gardening

Image

Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment

Community Events