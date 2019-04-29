Minnesota House passes transportation bill with gas tax hike

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has passed a Democratic-backed transportation budget bill that includes Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to increase the state's gasoline tax by 20 cents per gallon.
The 74-58 vote fell along party lines Monday night. Democrats stressed the need for a stable, dedicated revenue source to fund badly needed for road and bridge improvements. Their proposal would raise the gas tax by a nickel per year for four years for a 70 percent total increase from the current tax of 28.5 cents per gallon.
But members of the House GOP minority say the bill would make Minnesota a more expensive place to drive and that the impact would fall hardest on low- and middle-income Minnesotans.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka remains opposed and says he's not open to compromise.
