Minnesota House passes party privacy bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bill is making its way through congress aimed at helping protect voter privacy at the polls.

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the Primary Data Privacy bill last night.

The bill would allow a voter's data to only go to the political party the person voted for; other political parties wouldn't be able to get the data.

Rochester voter Virginia Wentzel says she doesn't believe the move is a priority this election season.

She said, "It's not necessary at this time. I guess I'm more worried about foreign countries in the election versus what our privacy is here."

It's unclear whether the Republican-controlled Senate will pass a bill to change the primary voting law.