Minnesota House passes party privacy bill

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the Primary Data Privacy bill last night.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 4:05 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bill is making its way through congress aimed at helping protect voter privacy at the polls.

The bill would allow a voter's data to only go to the political party the person voted for; other political parties wouldn't be able to get the data.

Rochester voter Virginia Wentzel says she doesn't believe the move is a priority this election season.

She said, "It's not necessary at this time. I guess I'm more worried about foreign countries in the election versus what our privacy is here."

It's unclear whether the Republican-controlled Senate will pass a bill to change the primary voting law.

