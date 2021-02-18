Minnesota introduces legislation to provide driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants

ST. PAUL, Minn. - At the state house today, democrats introduced a bill to provide driver's licenses to anyone living in Minnesota. Under the bill, that would include undocumented immigrants.

House Majority Leader, Ryan Winkler, says 30,000 children in Minnesota live with undocumented parents - more than two thirds of them being essential workers.

Many of these workers work early hours with no way of getting to work.

Minnesota State Rep., Sandra Feist, says driving without a license puts those who are undocumented at risk of being torn apart from their families.

“When someone who has had previous connection with immigration enforcement gets pulled over and arrested - they can get deported and that affects their whole family. And that's just not right.”

DFL legislators have been working to restore the ability of Minnesotans of all immigrant backgrounds to gain access to a driver's license since that ability was removed in 2003 in the wake of 9/11.

“You will know that they have the beating heart of Minnesota. They are the beating heart of our communities. They are our future. And it's time we stepped up, and did the right thing for them,” says Winkler.

Backers of the measure point out that essential food and healthcare workers of immigrant backgrounds are at extreme risk of COVID-19, and are among those who are more likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus.