Minnesota House GOP filibusters in contentious budget debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House launched into a long, contentious debate that delayed its first-floor votes on the big-budget bills that lawmakers were unable to pass before time ran out on the year’s regular session last month.

The House had four bills teed up for final votes Thursday.

But Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and other House Republicans were unhappy with being shut out of the closed-door negotiations that shaped the bills.

And they showed it by launching a long filibuster that was expected to last late into the night. Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman predicted a “bumpy ride.”