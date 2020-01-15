Clear
Minnesota House and Senate leadership in Rochester to preview upcoming legislative session

The regular session is less than a month away.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota House and Senate leaders were in Rochester Wednesday for a preview of the 2020 legislative session. They spoke on a panel moderated by Kathleen Harrington, President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk took part in the panel.

KIMT spoke with legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle about their respective party's agendas for 2020.

"Bonding bill," is one priority Senator Gazelka named. "That will be the number one thing that I know that we can get done and should get done because everybody says we should get it done. Each community has some project whether its wastewater infrastructure, whether it's a bridge in their community," he says.

"We know Minnesota works well for some people. We think it could work even better and could work better for more people. So we're really focused on a world class education for kids, affordable accessible healthcare, and economic security for families," says Representative Harrington.

The regular legislative session begins February 11th and will end no later than May 18th.

