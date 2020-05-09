Minnesota House OKs bill raising age to buy tobacco to 21

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has approved legislation that raises the age for residents to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Lawmakers voted 89-41 Saturday in favor of the measure known as Tobacco 21.
It became federal law last December, but promoters of the state bill say it is needed for compliance and enforcement.
Democratic Rep. Heath Edelson, of Edina, the chief author of the legislation, says the measure has strong bipartisan support.
It now moves to the Senate, where a companion piece has been introduced by Republican Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester.
