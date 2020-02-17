Minnesota House GOP proposes crackdown on urban crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The GOP minority in the Minnesota House has announced a slate of bills aimed at reducing violent crime in Minneapolis and St. Paul and on the Metro Transit system.

The Republican lawmakers said at a news conference Monday that it's not just an issue for Minneapolis and St. Paul.

They said their constituents from greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities suburbs worry about their safety when attending sporting and entertainment events in the cities.

But they drew a sharp retort from Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who accused the Republican lawmakers of trying to make public safety a partisan issue.