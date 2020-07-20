Minnesota House GOP: No deal on bonding or policing bills

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Republican leaders say they won’t provide the votes to pass a $1.9 billion public construction projects bill, and that they won't back a police accountability bill either.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt made the comments as lawmakers returned to the Capitol to resume their second special session of the year after several days of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The public construction package, known as a bonding bill, requires a three-fifths majority. So some Republican votes are necessary for the bill to clear the House.

But Daudt says no Republicans will vote for the bonding bill as things now stand.