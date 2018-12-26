Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota House Democrats to unveil 1st 10 bills as package

That plan emphasized accessible and affordable health care through a MinnesotaCare buy-in option, paid sick time and family leave, education, and improvements to public infrastructure.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 11:37 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are preparing to unveil their first 10 bills soon after they take control of the Minnesota House next month.

Incoming House speaker Melissa Hortman tells Minnesota Public Radio the new majority's plan mirrors the platform that her caucus issued in September.

That plan emphasized accessible and affordable health care through a MinnesotaCare buy-in option, paid sick time and family leave, education, and improvements to public infrastructure.

Hortman says the package will also include a gun violence prevention measure and a bill to change the legal standard for sexual harassment cases.

The Brooklyn Park Democrat says her caucus plans to unveil the bills Jan. 9, the day after the session convenes and one day before official bill filing opens.

Republicans still hold a one-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rain snow mix returns this afternoon with more rain for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

Image

Holiday travels and the winter storm

Image

Spending the holidays alone

Image

What to do with your Christmas Tree

Image

Millennials keeping mail alive

Image

Red Kettle Campaign Tested

Image

Flying on Christmas

Image

Christmas Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Christmas babies

Community Events