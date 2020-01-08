Clear
Minnesota GreenStep Cities program celebrates 10 years

There are more than 130 cities throughout Minnesota that are participating in the program.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 6:02 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate 10 years of Minnesota GreenStep Cities program.

It's a voluntary program that helps communities be more sustainable.

"People are trying to figure out ways to not only improve the environment, but also keep their economies strong and keep their communities resilient," Joel Haskard, the Clean Energy Resource Team Co-Director with the University of Minnesota Extension, said. "This is a fantastic list of practices that when they have the time and the ability, they can do them and really accomplish great things for their cities and make their cities more livable, make their cities more resilient."

Haskard describes a GreenStep City as a city that's really thinking about how to be successful for its citizens and a wonderful place to live.

There are more than 130 cities throughout Minnesota that are participating, one of those being Rochester.

"It [GreenStep Cities program] helped us benchmark our sustainability activities and kind of get and kind of get the sustainability program organized at the beginning," Kevin Bright, the energy and sustainability director for Destination Medical Center and city of Rochester, said.

The program hopes to get even more participants in the next 10 years.

For more information, click here.

