Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener in Austin: Complete coverage

AUSTIN, Minn. - The focus of pheasant hunting in Minnesota descended on Mower County this weekend, and KIMT was there every step of the way.

From talking to Gov . Tim Walz prior to the opener to looking at the importance of hunting dogs, we covered it all.

Gov. Walz led the festivities as the southern Minnesota community of Austin hosted the ninth annual Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener.

It's Walz's first pheasant opener as governor, though he previously attended as a guest of Gov. Mark Dayton when Walz was still a congressman. He helped dedicate a 140-acre future wildlife management area Friday afternoon, then attend a community banquet Friday evening.

Hunters took to the field Saturday morning. There will be a dog parade and dock dog jumping demonstration in downtown Austin in the afternoon, followed by further festivities at the Mower County Fairgrounds and Austin VFW.

The Department of Natural Resources says its annual survey indicates Minnesota's pheasant population is down from last year, but birds are still abundant in some areas.

