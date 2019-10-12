Clear

Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener wraps up

Next year's Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will be in Fairmont.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 7:49 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn. - Hunters embarked on Austin today for the 9th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

Governor Tim Walz tells KIMT he grew up pheasant hunting. He says in the past he hasn't done so well when it came to the hunt. So he went down to Le Sueur before this weekend to sharpen up his skills. He adds at the end of the day it's all about the hunting experience.

"There's a jinx on this that the governor hasn't gotten a pheasant,” Walz said. “I'm not lowering the bar but I do truly say this that there's no bad day of hunting. You're out there with friends, the family dog. You get the blessings and the bounty with what we have been blessed within Minnesota.

170 hunters participated in the hunt and 44 roosters were harvested. One of those roosters was harvested by Governor Walz. Claire Bliese also participated in the hunt. The Austin resident got into trap shooting two seasons ago and now she's quite the shooter.

"I just shot a perfect score; a perfect score is when you shoot 25 straight."

Her teammate was none other than the woman who got her into shooting -- her mom.

"The competition is fun,” Bliese said. “The social element is pretty fun while hunting just spending time out there is kind of like a nice bonding experience. "

Next year's Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will be in Fairmont.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events