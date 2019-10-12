Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener wraps up

AUSTIN, Minn. - Hunters embarked on Austin today for the 9th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

Governor Tim Walz tells KIMT he grew up pheasant hunting. He says in the past he hasn't done so well when it came to the hunt. So he went down to Le Sueur before this weekend to sharpen up his skills. He adds at the end of the day it's all about the hunting experience.

"There's a jinx on this that the governor hasn't gotten a pheasant,” Walz said. “I'm not lowering the bar but I do truly say this that there's no bad day of hunting. You're out there with friends, the family dog. You get the blessings and the bounty with what we have been blessed within Minnesota.

170 hunters participated in the hunt and 44 roosters were harvested. One of those roosters was harvested by Governor Walz. Claire Bliese also participated in the hunt. The Austin resident got into trap shooting two seasons ago and now she's quite the shooter.

"I just shot a perfect score; a perfect score is when you shoot 25 straight."

Her teammate was none other than the woman who got her into shooting -- her mom.

"The competition is fun,” Bliese said. “The social element is pretty fun while hunting just spending time out there is kind of like a nice bonding experience. "

Next year's Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will be in Fairmont.