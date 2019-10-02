Clear

Minnesota Gov. Walz willing to consider paying college athletes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz says he's willing to look at legislation that would allow college athletes in Minnesota to hire agents and make money off endorsements, like the law just signed in California.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 8:17 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he's willing to look at legislation that would allow college athletes in Minnesota to hire agents and make money off endorsements, like the law just signed in California.

Walz says he's always been fairly uncomfortable with NCAA rules that prohibit athletes from earning endorsements. California's first-in-the-nation law is cast it as an attempt to bring more fairness to big-money college athletics and to let players share in the wealth they create for their schools by making deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers, car dealerships and other sponsors, just like the pros.

The Star Tribune reports Walz, a former high school football coach, says college athletics is a multibillion dollar business and athletes should have a right to agent representation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain will continue for parts of Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Life changing trip for Rochester teen

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chatfield downs Rushford-Peterson 3-1

Image

Schaeffer Academy holds off Randolph

Image

St. Charles sneaks past Cotter 3-2

Image

JM sweeps Red Wing

Image

Two shootings inside of a week in Mason City

Image

Get your Real ID

Image

New Americans Academy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events