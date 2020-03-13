Minnesota Gov. Walz to address Coronavirus as number hits 14 in state: Watch live at 1 p.m.

Minnesota health officials announced Friday that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 14.
The newest cases are clustered near the Twin Cities area in Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Dakota, Carver and Wright counties.
Outside of the Twin Cities, cases have also been confirmed in Olmsted and Stearns counties.
Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to speak about the virus at 1 p.m.
As of noon, the CDC said there are 1,629 cases in the US.
