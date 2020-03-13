Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota Gov. Walz to address Coronavirus as number hits 14 in state: Watch live at 1 p.m.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 12:27 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:36 PM

Minnesota health officials announced Friday that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 14.

The newest cases are clustered near the Twin Cities area in Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Dakota, Carver and Wright counties. 

Outside of the Twin Cities, cases have also been confirmed in Olmsted and Stearns counties.

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to speak about the virus at 1 p.m. 

As of noon, the CDC said there are 1,629 cases in the US.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Precip chances lowering
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester fire department priorities remain the same

Image

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Coronavirus impacts sports across the board

Image

Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal

Image

Coronavirus rattles the sports world

Image

Coronavirus impacting bars?

Image

Weather: Don't Forget...

Image

Coronavirus affecting coffee shops?

Image

Coronavirus hurting sports

Community Events