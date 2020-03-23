Minnesota Gov. Walz to self-quarantine after contact with Coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will work from home during a self-quarantine after coming in contact with Coronavirus.

The quarantine will last 14 days after it was learned he had contact with an individual who tested positive.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

“The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” said Governor Walz. “I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow.”

A member of Walz's security detail tested positive for the Coronavirus late Sunday night.

"While the Governor is not showing any symptoms, he will begin his self-quarantine today, Monday, March 23, 2020 until Monday, April 6," a press release stated.

“Because our state must maintain essential services, not every Minnesotan is able to stay home,” continued Governor Walz. “Those of us who are able to work from home must do so out of respect to our health care professionals, first responders, pharmacists, grocers, child care providers, and all Minnesotans who are working to keep us safe during this crisis.”