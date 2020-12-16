What's allowed and what's not in Minnesota: Here's what was announced

The state of Minnesota is loosening some of its restrictions, will allow some sports to resume but will keep indoor dining closed at bars and restaurants.

Gov. Walz announced Wednesday that youth and adult sports can resume Jan. 4.

He also said indoor gatherings are not recommended but said Minnesotans may gather with one other household with a maximum of 10 people.

If outside, a maximum of 15 people and three total households will be allowed.

Gyms and fitness studios may open at 25 percent capacity with a 100-person maximum.

Outdoor entertainment venues may also open at 25 percent capacity.

Bars, restaurants and breweries will remain closed for indoor dining.

See the full release below: