Minnesota Gov. Walz to first responders of Albert Lea shootings, standoff: 'Thank you for your bravery and service'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday thanked those who responded to the shootings in Albert Lea that involved a police officer and two others.

“Our thoughts are with the Minnesotans who were hurt in the shooting in Albert Lea this morning.”

“Thank you to the law enforcement officers, including both local teams and our State Patrol troopers and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents, who worked to keep Albert Lea residents safe from further harm. This situation could have been significantly worse, but the suspect is now in custody.”

“We know that one Albert Lea police officer was injured today, and the First Lady and I wish them a quick recovery. Thank you for your bravery and service.”

The situation began just after 2 a.m. when the officer and two others were shot. That led to a standoff that lasted more than 8 hours. A 21-year-old Albert Lea man was taken into custody at around 11 a.m.

