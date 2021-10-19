Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces re-election bid

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that he will run for re-election in 2022.

Democratic Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will both be running for re-election.

“It has been an honor to serve as your governor,” Walz said in a statement. “During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I’ve seen Minnesotans from all walks of life come together in order to fight the virus, save lives and get our state on the path to recovery. We’re not done yet, but Peggy and I are excited to continue that fight with you.”

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, current State Sen. Michelle Benson and former State Sen. Scott Jensen have all announced governor runs on the Republican side.