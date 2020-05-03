Minnesota GOP to block building bill until Walz ends powers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans are vowing to block Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to borrow money for public construction projects until the Democratic governor ends his COVID-19 emergency powers.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt made the announcement Saturday. Daudt told the Star Tribune Republicans want to with Walz on the coronavirus response.
\Walz declared a “peacetime emergency” on March 13, giving him the power to close schools and businesses.
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman says it's ”disappointing" to see the GOP leader "threaten to block much-needed investments in local jobs and projects in our communities.”
