Minnesota GOP says mask mandate Facebook image was maliciously posted

WABASHA, Minn. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wabasha County says an image on its Facebook page that compares Minnesota’s mask mandate to Jewish people wearing a star that was worn in concentration camps was maliciously posted.

Wabasha County Republican BPOU Chairwoman Beverly Snow says no one from the party posted the image which shows a Nazi officer telling a prisoner of war to wear the Star of David during the Holocaust and comparing that to the COVID-19 mask requirement imposed by Gov. Tim Walz.

The post was taken down by late Monday.

It received a number of negative comments and drew responses from Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan and Jewish Community Relations Council.