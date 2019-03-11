Minnesota GOP lawmakers seek $20M more in flood relief money

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans say the Legislature should approve $20 million to replenish an empty disaster aid fund ahead of anticipated spring flooding.
GOP lawmakers hold a news conference for Monday to call attention to the need to refill the state's Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.
Rep. Tony Jurgens of Cottage Grove and Sen. Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks have authored legislation to add $20 million in the current fiscal year and another $20 million in the year that begins July 1.
Gov. Tim Walz's budget and a bill moving through the Democratic-controlled House would allocate $10 million in the current fiscal year.
The National Weather Service says heavy snow has increased the risk of major flooding on the Red, Minnesota, Crow, St. Croix, the Mississippi and other rivers across the state.
