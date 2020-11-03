Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota GOP and DFL parties battle for control of legislature

Minnesota is the only state in the nation with a split state legislature but that could change once ballots are counted.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is the only state in the nation with a split state legislature but that could change once ballots are counted.

On Election Day representatives of both Minnesota GOP and DFL parties are sharing why having control of both chambers in the state house is so important.

Currently all 201 seats are up for grabs and right now Republicans control the Senate by 3 seats and the DFL has 16 more seats in the House.

DFL chair Ken Martin and GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan tell KIMT News 3 they're both hopeful the election would swing the House and Senate majority their respective ways.

Carnahan explained, "We are very encouraged by the strength of the candidates on the ballot, how hard they've been working and the strategic targeting we've been doing with direct voter contact to make sure we're turning out our voters on Election Day."

However Martin doesn't believe having a Republican controlled Senate would be positive for Minnesota.

Martin said, "We've seen a Republican majority that's really been intransigent and obstinate. They've been more part of the problem than part of the solution. They put no ideas on the table, they put no proposals on the table to actually address the needs and concerns that are facing Minnesotans."

Both Martin and Carnahan say it's important to control the House as the next legislature will focus on key issues such as Minnesota's response to the pandemic, the budget deficit and redistricting.

"Republican majorities in both the state Senate and state House would allow us to rescind the governor's Executive Orders and take away his unilateral supreme powers and bring the government back the way it should be of three co-equal branches of government," added Carnahan.

Martin rebutted, "You've heard the Republicans in the state Senate say if they're reelected to the majority they're going to actually push to open the state but at a time when the virus is surging and we have more infections and deaths with no end in sight that's not only foolhardy; it's completely irresponsible."

Control of the state legislature is important especially in a census year. That's because they draw the congressional districts for the next decade in many states which ultimately affects the outcome of future elections.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 153620

Reported Deaths: 2538
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin375131004
Ramsey15547384
Dakota10933139
Anoka10246159
Washington709275
Stearns677853
Scott391837
Olmsted368630
St. Louis353875
Wright305016
Clay271246
Nobles245019
Blue Earth22197
Sherburne206424
Carver20109
Kandiyohi19675
Rice179812
Mower159519
Winona143319
Chisago13562
Crow Wing133122
Benton116015
Lyon10846
Otter Tail10588
Beltrami102411
Polk10105
Todd10047
Waseca96510
Morrison9369
Douglas8904
Itasca87817
Steele8574
Nicollet81018
Freeborn7765
Goodhue75712
Becker7214
Le Sueur7126
McLeod6784
Isanti6657
Martin65518
Pine6261
Carlton6052
Watonwan5964
Hubbard5185
Mille Lacs51020
Chippewa5043
Cass4855
Wabasha4541
Dodge4430
Roseau4050
Brown4043
Rock4016
Pipestone39317
Meeker3913
Yellow Medicine3397
Redwood32912
Cottonwood3210
Murray3183
Fillmore3120
Renville31013
Wadena3083
Sibley2903
Faribault2730
Houston2622
Kanabec25210
Swift2522
Aitkin2444
Jackson2411
Pennington2382
Unassigned23354
Lincoln2100
Stevens2091
Marshall1931
Koochiching1855
Pope1840
Big Stone1811
Clearwater1631
Lac qui Parle1553
Wilkin1544
Norman1510
Lake1450
Mahnomen1412
Grant1135
Red Lake922
Kittson700
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods531
Cook250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 131689

Reported Deaths: 1741
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk20868291
Woodbury7813100
Linn6868136
Black Hawk6518104
Johnson630732
Dubuque593062
Scott533649
Story429518
Dallas380249
Pottawattamie359145
Sioux268317
Buena Vista236212
Marshall227736
Webster208816
Plymouth185731
Clinton167929
Wapello167264
Cerro Gordo165527
Des Moines164712
Muscatine163458
Warren14497
Crawford143515
Jasper134134
Carroll127313
Henry11926
Marion116611
Lee110813
Tama106338
Delaware89616
Dickinson8539
Bremer8229
Wright8221
Boone80710
Jackson7953
Mahaska79325
Washington75612
Harrison74618
Benton7384
Jones6124
Lyon6048
Clay5994
Clayton5773
Hardin5697
Buchanan5645
Louisa56415
Cedar5578
Winnebago55420
Winneshiek5479
Poweshiek54011
Kossuth5270
Hamilton5135
Cass5035
Iowa49411
Floyd49111
Mills4883
Emmet47521
Fayette4684
Page4540
Cherokee4513
Butler4503
Guthrie44415
Sac4405
Allamakee4389
Shelby4352
Hancock4276
Franklin41718
Chickasaw4061
Humboldt4043
Madison4013
Grundy3816
Clarke3713
Calhoun3634
Palo Alto3532
Mitchell3252
Osceola3220
Howard2949
Appanoose2913
Union2916
Jefferson2851
Monroe28012
Monona2752
Taylor2752
Pocahontas2702
Ida2552
Adair2311
Fremont2292
Lucas2236
Keokuk2201
Davis2174
Montgomery2157
Greene2100
Van Buren2052
Audubon1951
Decatur1830
Worth1670
Wayne1634
Ringgold1092
Adams891
Unassigned520
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Welcome to a warm week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Both parties pushing the vote

Image

Curbside voting to overcome challenges

Image

Check your polling location

Image

Gun Laws At The Polls

Image

Hopes For Elected RPS Members

Image

Turn Out For In Person Voting

Image

Iowans Get Ready To Vote

Image

MN GOP and DFL Battle For House And Senate Majority

Image

Election Day Bri

Image

Safety at The Polls

Community Events