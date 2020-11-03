Minnesota GOP and DFL parties battle for control of legislature

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is the only state in the nation with a split state legislature but that could change once ballots are counted.

On Election Day representatives of both Minnesota GOP and DFL parties are sharing why having control of both chambers in the state house is so important.

Currently all 201 seats are up for grabs and right now Republicans control the Senate by 3 seats and the DFL has 16 more seats in the House.

DFL chair Ken Martin and GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan tell KIMT News 3 they're both hopeful the election would swing the House and Senate majority their respective ways.

Carnahan explained, "We are very encouraged by the strength of the candidates on the ballot, how hard they've been working and the strategic targeting we've been doing with direct voter contact to make sure we're turning out our voters on Election Day."

However Martin doesn't believe having a Republican controlled Senate would be positive for Minnesota.

Martin said, "We've seen a Republican majority that's really been intransigent and obstinate. They've been more part of the problem than part of the solution. They put no ideas on the table, they put no proposals on the table to actually address the needs and concerns that are facing Minnesotans."

Both Martin and Carnahan say it's important to control the House as the next legislature will focus on key issues such as Minnesota's response to the pandemic, the budget deficit and redistricting.

"Republican majorities in both the state Senate and state House would allow us to rescind the governor's Executive Orders and take away his unilateral supreme powers and bring the government back the way it should be of three co-equal branches of government," added Carnahan.

Martin rebutted, "You've heard the Republicans in the state Senate say if they're reelected to the majority they're going to actually push to open the state but at a time when the virus is surging and we have more infections and deaths with no end in sight that's not only foolhardy; it's completely irresponsible."

Control of the state legislature is important especially in a census year. That's because they draw the congressional districts for the next decade in many states which ultimately affects the outcome of future elections.