Minnesota GOP activists arrested for sex trafficking

Chairwoman of St. Thomas College Republicans is arrested in Florida.

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested on suspicion of recruiting minors for a sex trafficking ring.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 19-year-old Gisela Castro Medina was arrested Thursday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office's website said she was a fugitive from the FBI in Minnesota and wanted on conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

The Minnesota College Republicans said in a news release that she was arrested along with Minnesota Republican activist Anton “Tony” Lazzaro. He's been indicted on multiple federal counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and obstruction of justice.

