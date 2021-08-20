Minnesota GOP Party Chair resigns

Jennifer Carnahan is no longer the Party Chair for the Minnesota GOP after she resigned at their executive board meeting Thursday night.

The Minnesota GOP will give Carnahan a severance package worth $38,000 dollars.

The vote for the severance package was eight to seven, with Carnahan casting the tie-breaking vote.

Calls for Carnahan's resignation started last week when GOP donor Anton Lazzaro was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.

Lazzaro was a close associate of Carnahan's, donating at least $21,000 dollars to her husband, United States Representative Jim Hagedorn.

Hagedorn said he will donate the money to charities throughout southeastern Minnesota.

Andrew Schmitz is a state delegate for the Minnesota GOP and said his decision to call for Carnahan's resignation stemmed from her treatment of staff.

"I think her behavior over her tenure has been completely unacceptable. She has mistreated staff horribly, people that I know and this is unacceptable for the leadership of our party. We need her to resign immediately, so we can move on and rebuild the party," Schmitz said.