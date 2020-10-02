Minnesota GOP Leader Calls Criticism of President Trump After Debate Unfair

ROCHESTER< Minn. - The chairwoman of the Minnesota GOP says President Trump is being unfairly attacked for his comment about white nationalist group The Proud Boys during Tuesday's debate.

Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan tells KIMT News 3 the president's repsonse is being taken out of context. She says President Trump has done nothing but stand for inclusion, diversity, and opportunity for all americans during his time in the White House.

"He was being totally inundated by the moderator of that debate," Carnahan said. "Joe Biden's sitting there talking over him, he's trying to answer a question, there's so much confusion going on. But the president did come out and denounce KKK and ANTIFA as basically domestic terrorist organizations."

President Trump has since said he condemns all white supremacists.