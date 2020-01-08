The head of the FBI's field office in Minnesota has been named assistant director of the agency's counterterrorism division.
The FBI announced Jill Sanborn's new role on Wednesday. Sanborn has been the special agent in charge of the Minneapolis field office since 2018, where she oversaw operations in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Sanborn has spent most of her career working in counterterrorism.
She led the investigation into the 2015 San Bernadino terror attack. In 2016, she became section chief in the counterterrorism division and was responsible for overseeing all counterterrorism investigations overseas.
Related Content
- Minnesota FBI head to help lead counterterrorism division
- New York Times: FBI issued more 'secret subpoenas' in counterterrorism fight than previously known
- FBI joins search for Minnesota bank robbers
- Debate takeaways: Democratic divisions intensify
- Minnesota first responders head for North Carolina
- Democrats take fundraising lead in Minnesota midterms
- After record-setting year, NIACC's Willems is heading to play Division I
- Bruins advance to Central Division Finals
- MN Congresswoman at heart of Israel divisions