Minnesota FBI head to help lead counterterrorism division

The head of the FBI's field office in Minnesota has been named assistant director of the agency's counterterrorism division.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 2:39 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The FBI announced Jill Sanborn's new role on Wednesday. Sanborn has been the special agent in charge of the Minneapolis field office since 2018, where she oversaw operations in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Sanborn has spent most of her career working in counterterrorism.

She led the investigation into the 2015 San Bernadino terror attack. In 2016, she became section chief in the counterterrorism division and was responsible for overseeing all counterterrorism investigations overseas.

