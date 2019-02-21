Minnesota Education Commissioner visits Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker visited Riverside Central Community School on Thursday. Riverside is a full-service school, meaning they have many community partnerships.

Earlier this week, Governor Walz released his budget. The budget invests $8 million over four years to create more full-service community schools in the state.

Commissioner Ricker thinks other Minnesota schools could learn from Riverside. "My takeaway from the day I got to spend at Riverside is that trust is one of the first elements of a strong community schools partnership. The school really has to open their doors and trust the community partners coming in," she says.