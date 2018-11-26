Minnesota Dept. of Education updates education standards

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Education say schools districts are required to follow state standards.

All this month Department committee members traveled throughout Minnesota to take about updating their science education standards.

Members went to cities like Duluth and Moorhead to talk to the public about their first draft of the standards.

In the draft would be teaching students about the environment and how humans affect the climate.

Diana Flores is a recent Rochester High School graduate. She tells KIMT that she wishes more teachers talked about climate change.

“We really didn’t learn much about it,” She said.

The state science standards were lasted updated in 2009.

Flores thinks that teachers should put politics aside and teach students facts.

“They should just say that here’s how we’re affecting the earth, not who wants to change laws,” she adds.

If approved the standard will go into start the next school year.

The final approval is expected next spring.