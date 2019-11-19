Minnesota Department of Transportation talks about working with other agencies to keep the public safe and informed

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is gearing up for the winter, just before we get into the thick of it. They met with the National Weather Service to discuss their operations and partnership.

Mike Dougherty with MNDOT tells KIMT News 3 they work with several different agencies from the NWS to the Iowa DOT to ensure road conditions are safe for all.

Dougherty says because so many agencies work together, when warnings are released, people should heed them.