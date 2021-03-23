Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects another big year for fishing

KIMT NEWS 3 - If you're looking for an outdoor activity this spring, look no further than fishing. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects fishing licenses to be a hot commodity once again in 2021.

"This year more than maybe others people are getting some cabin fever to get out of the house and get out and go fishing," DNR Regional Fisheries Manager Brian Nerbonne said.

After a strong season in 2020, Nerbonne expects more anglers to hit the water this year.

"Outdoor activities are still one of the safe activities people can go out and do," he said. "So we expect to have another busy springtime."

In May of 2020, fishing license sales were already up 45 percent from the year prior. The biggest increase in those sales were kids, whose numbers doubled.

"Those numbers went way up last year during the pandemic and I'm sure that's related to a lot of the youth activities like sports and things like that, that weren't happening," Nerbonne said.

That carried into a strong winter season, where Nerbonne said said ice fishing numbers skyrocketed.

"Some of the lakes like Lake of the Woods and other places like that saw probably what are going to be turning into record numbers," he said. "I would guess that would probably continue this spring."

Even with the rise in anglers, Nerbonne believes said our watersheds will still be fine.

"That little boost in pressure, I think we can still support that in our fish population where we're not concerned about that we're suddenly going to have overfishing problems," he said.

He also stresses that if you are going to fish trout, you must have a trout stamp.