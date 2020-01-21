Clear
Minnesota Department of Health warns about lead paint in older homes in Austin, Albert Lea

The risks include elevated lead blood levels that have been linked to behavioral and learning problems.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 6:35 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 7:37 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn. -New information from the Minnesota Department of Health finds people in Austin and Albert Lea could be at a higher risk when it comes to lead exposure.

Lead paint in homes built before 1978 can cause some health risks especially in young children. The risks include elevated lead blood levels that have been linked to behavioral and learning problems. the Minnesota Department of Health recommends regularly wiping down floors and window sills to keep peeling paint from being ingested.

Marshall Hogue moved to his house in August and said he knew he would be exposed to lead but housing is hard to find in the area. He says luckily he doesn’t have small kids who are more susceptible to lead exposure.

"They have us a paper to sign about a percentage of lead,” Hogue said. “It was a last moment decision, you could say. I just moved over here because I need something quick."

Community Events