Minnesota Department of Health urges protesters to get tested for COVID-19

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Minnesota Department of Health urges anyone who has attended a protest, vigil, or clean-up to get tested for Coronavirus within a week of the gathering. If it comes back negative, they recommend getting tested again in two weeks.

Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost recommends staying away from protests or any other gatherings if you have any COVID-19 symptoms. "People are in close proximity with others. Many are wearing masks but many are also not wearing masks. The disease is very contagious so there is great concern the disease will spread during these events," she says. Even if you don't feel sick, you can still be carrying the virus.

On a Facebook live chat Thursday morning, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said she will be getting tested because she attended rallies and vigils in the last week.