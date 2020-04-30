Minnesota Department of Health updates lawmakers on COVID-19 in care centers

KIMT News 3 - Senior citizens are the most vulnerable when it comes to the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Finance Division held a hearing about how COVID-19 is impacting the state's long term care centers.

MDH's commissioner, Jan Malcolm, says they have been holding weekly calls with care centers, with nearly 1500 providers, to provide them guidance.

Some of the suggestions being given include how to isolate sick residents and limiting visitors. MDH is also taking a two-pronged approach to outbreaks in long-term care centers, current response and future outbreaks.

Malcolm says fighting COVID-19 is an ongoing process.

"We still believe there's a strong role for a strong community wide response and we have to continue to be extra vigilant in working with these communities where we know there's elevated risk," said Malcolm.

According to MDH, right now there are 366 coronavirus cases in nursing homes, assisted care and long term care facilities.